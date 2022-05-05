Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €11.50

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

