MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

