MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

