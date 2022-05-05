Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

