Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Marston’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

