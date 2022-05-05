Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of MARZF stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
