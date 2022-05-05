Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Raised to €3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KKPNY. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

