HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLTRF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$30.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HLTRF stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

