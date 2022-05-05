Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Raised to €95.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.