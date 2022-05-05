Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) PT Raised to €103.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.