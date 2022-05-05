Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

