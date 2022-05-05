UBS Group Increases Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 305

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 295 to SEK 305 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.