J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

