Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

