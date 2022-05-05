Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

