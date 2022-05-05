Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 153.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

