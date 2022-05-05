PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann Sells 5,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTC opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $127,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

