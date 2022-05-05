Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Purchases $589,163.52 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

