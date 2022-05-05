Marion Mccourt Sells 1,100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00.

REGN stock opened at $660.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

