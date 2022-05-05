Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $727,012.16 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Insperity by 178.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Insperity by 18.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

