Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,010,925.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $399.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.92 and its 200-day moving average is $436.37.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

