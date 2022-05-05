Alan G. Spoon Purchases 17,400 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.