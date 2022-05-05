Alan G. Spoon Purchases 17,400 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.
Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.