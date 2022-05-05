Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $869,800.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

