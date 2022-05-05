Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

