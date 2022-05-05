Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$45.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

