Baiju Bhatt Sells 115,024 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

