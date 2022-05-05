Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 115,026 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

