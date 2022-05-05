Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($61.05) to €70.50 ($74.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

