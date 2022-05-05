Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.