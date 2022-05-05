Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT Raised to €313.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($189.47) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($310.53) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.74.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

