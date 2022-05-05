Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($129.47) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($120.00) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

