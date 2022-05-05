Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €290.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €274.00 ($288.42) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REMYY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($309.47) to €313.00 ($329.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($189.47) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.74.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.