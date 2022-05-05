Cheuvreux Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Reduce

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($15.49) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,585 ($19.80) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.74) to GBX 1,560 ($19.49) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,003.45.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.