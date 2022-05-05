Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFRGY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

