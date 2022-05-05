JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 3,850 ($48.09) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,914.20.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. Schroders has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

