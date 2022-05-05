B. Riley Lowers Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $60.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

SMLR stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

