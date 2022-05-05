NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 944777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

