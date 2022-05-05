Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.