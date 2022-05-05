Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

