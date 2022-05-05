Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.85

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 1149508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

