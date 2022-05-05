Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Society Pass stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

