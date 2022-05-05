Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,677.19

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,677.19 ($20.95) and last traded at GBX 1,675.24 ($20.93), with a volume of 3556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,660 ($20.74).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,501.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,467.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.

In other news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($18.33), for a total transaction of £567,699.66 ($709,181.34).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

