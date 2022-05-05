Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Up 16.2% in April

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 730,200 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 67.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

