BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.75

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.39, with a volume of 611385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $957.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $8,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.