Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.48% of United Bancorp worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $18.09 on Thursday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

