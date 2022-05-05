Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after purchasing an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after acquiring an additional 177,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

