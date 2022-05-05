Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

