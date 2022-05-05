Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

