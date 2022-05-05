Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 478,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 603,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 116,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

