Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.