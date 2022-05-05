Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

