Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,792 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.